Black woman accused of posing as KKK member, leaving racially-charged notes for neighbors

article

Police in Georgia say a Black woman is accused of posing as a member of the Ku Klux Klan and leaving a series of ‘racially-charged’ notes in her neighbor's mailboxes.

The notes threatened to burn down their homes and kill them.

Detectives with the Douglasville Police Department say their investigation led them to 30-year-old Terresha Lucas who was charged with eight counts of making terroristic threats.

Police say that in the notes she described herself as a six-foot-tall white male with a long, red beard who did not live in the neighborhood.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The incidents started last December when residents of two homes on the street received notes in their mailboxes.

"The notes threatened to burn their houses down and kill them and said that they didn’t belong in the neighborhood," Detective Nathan Shumaker said.

Shumaker said the notes were dropped in the mailboxes at night and discovered the next day when the victims went to get their mail.

Similar notes were placed in mailboxes on Feb. 17, Feb. 22, March 1, and March 3. After a six-month absence, the final note was placed on Sept. 6, 2021.

Detectives say they received the break they needed from the final note. They say evidence was found linking the notes to the house of Terresha Lucas.

Advertisement

Detectives were able to gather enough evidence to obtain a search warrant. During the search, detectives found other evidence which ties the suspect to the incidents, according to Shumaker.

