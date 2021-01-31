Expand / Collapse search
Blacks, Latinos in NYC lag behind in COVID vaccinations

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated just in
New York City
FOX 5 NY

NYC vaccine demographics show Blacks, Latinos lag behind

New data released by New York City on its vaccination efforts has revealed deep racial inequalities in who is and isn't getting the vaccine.

NEW YORK - Black and Latino New York City residents are receiving COVID-19 vaccines at far lower rates than white or Asian New Yorkers, Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged Sunday as he vowed to continue expanding access to the shots in communities that have been ravaged by the virus.

The data released by the city's health department shows that 48% of the New York City residents who have gotten at least one vaccine dose are white, while just 11% of vaccinations went to Black people and 15% to Latinos, despite the fact that Black and Latino New  Yorkers make up 24% and 29% of the city’s population, respectively.

Asians received 15% of vaccine doses.

NYC vaccine equity update

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the steps New York City is planning to take to ensure Black and Latino residents are not left behind in the vaccination process.

The vaccine numbers are incomplete because about 40% of people who have been vaccinated in the city haven't provided demographic information. Still, the figures mirror vaccination data from other cities and states, with Black people in all locations getting inoculated at levels below their share of the population.

"Clearly, we do see a profound disparity that needs to be addressed aggressively and creatively," de Blasio said during a press conference. "We’ve got a profound problem of distrust and hesitancy, particularly in communities of color."

De Blasio said that measures intended to boost vaccination rates in communities of color will include streamlining the cumbersome application process and translating the materials into additional languages.

The differences in COVID-19 vaccines

Johnson &amp; Johnson revealed Friday that the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing is about 66% effective at stopping COVID-19. While not as high as the Moderna and Pfizer shots, the news has health experts optimistic.

Outreach efforts aimed at combating vaccine distrust in some communities have included virtual appearances by the mayor at churches serving Black congregations.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed Black and Latino people at disproportionately high rates in New York City and across the nation, and advocates who feared that the vaccination data would show similar disparities had pressed de Blasio to release the numbers.

"The demographic data on vaccine distribution that the city finally released today after long delays confirms what we feared and expected — that the people and communities of more color, disproportionately harmed by the pandemic, have been disproportionately hindered in equitable access to vaccination," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said in a statement.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the statewide breakdown of who has been vaccinated will be released in the coming days, but he expects those numbers to show racial disparities as well.

"You’re going to see the Black population with the highest hesitance, then Latino, then Asian, then white," Cuomo said in a separate conference call.

Cuomo said the state plans to advertise the coronavirus vaccine with a campaign directed specifically at Black New Yorkers.

With the Associated Press.