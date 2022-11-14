Some of the hottest Black Friday gadgets

Tom's Guide Global Editor in Chief Mark Spoonauer has a roundup of gadgets that are likely to be red-hot on Black Friday and this holiday season.

From toys to suitcases, here they are:

Google Pixel 7 Pro (from $899)

The new Pixel 7 Pro is a fantastic Android phone with one of the best cameras on the market, and it can even sharpen your old photos with a new Photo Unblur feature.

Google Pixel 7 Pro. Photo credit: Google

Robosen Optimus Prime Elite ($699)

A less expensive version of a model that was released last year, the Optimus Prime Elite stands 16 inches tall and has 60 microchips and 27 high-precision servo motors that allow it to automatically transform from robot to semi truck via voice commands. You can also tell Optimus to move forward, attack and perform 40 other moves. You can also control it via a smartphone app.

Robosen Optimus Prime Elite. Photo credit: Robosen

Unagi Model One ($999, but on sale for $590)

Tom's Guide rated this the best electric scooter. It offers a sleek design that’s easy to fold in one click, and can go up to 15 mph.

Unagi Model One. Photo credit: Unagi scooters

Cync Dynamic Light Strips ($60)

The Cync Dynamic Light Strips are the hottest new light strips for bedrooms and entertainment areas. While teens will love them, they’re also great for elevating any space because the segments can be controlled individually, for making the perfect ambient light in any room. They’re also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

Cync Dynamic Light Strips. Photo credit: GE Lighting

Bartesian Duet ($279 normally, down to $199 at Walmart for Black Friday)

The new Bartesian Duet is a more compact version of the original robot cocktail machine, so it’s perfect for anyone who has a favorite cocktail of choice. Just be sure to give your friend or family member at least one pack of their favorite drink along with the machine, whether it’s a margarita, martini or old-fashioned. The price goes for $199 at Walmart for Black Friday.

Bartesian Duet. Photo credit: Walmart

Therabody SmartGoggles ($199)

The Therabody SmartGoggles certainly aren't the most stylish wearable device ever tested, but they certainly seem to be effective. The goggles, which actually look like an inflated sleep mask, give the user's eyes a warm massage that follows the tempo of their heart rate, as read by a small sensor that makes contact with their cheek.

Therabody SmartGoggles. Photo credit: Therabody

Samsara Smart Suitcase ($325-$355)

Ultimate carry-on luggage for the techie traveler. It features a power bank as well as a place for wirelessly charging your phone, which no other smart suitcase currently has. It also comes with an AirTag and a special compartment to secure it, that way you can track your luggage and make sure you always know where it is, even if you check it at the airport.

Samsara Smart Suitcase Photo credit: Samsara

Pura Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser ($44 for device only, scents are additional)

The Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser empowers you to personalize every detail of your home fragrance experience, all from your phone. Simply plug in, program and let premium, clean fragrance enhance your every mood. Partnerships with popular fragrance brands such as Nest, Homesick and Capri Blue.