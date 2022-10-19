Bears take a snooze in tree in New Jersey neighborhood

article

A group of black bears has decided to spend their last few days before hibernation camping out in the trees of a Rockaway Township, New Jersey neighborhood.

Three bears took a relaxing afternoon nap in a tree on Lenape Avenue in the White Meadow Lake neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

According to neighbors, there were as many as six of the furry visitors at one point, and have been moving from one tree to another since Monday.

RELATED: Bear mauls 10-year-old boy in grandparents’ backyard in Connecticut

"They don't seem to be bothering anybody, but, it's a little disturbing," one resident said.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"With all the increased development in the area, lots of the natural habitat is coming down," another resident said. "The bears have nowhere to go, so where are they gonna come? They're gonna come into our neighborhoods more and more."

Officials are reminding residents that if they see a bear, not to approach it.

Residents are also being encouraged to secure their trash as black bears forage for food as they prepare to hibernate in the winter.