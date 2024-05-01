BJ’s Wholesale Club to open first Staten Island location

article

Staten Island . . . a BJ's Wholesale Club is coming to an area near you.

The company announced three new clubs coming to its footprint in 2024, including one in Bricktown Centre.

The location is the first for Staten Island, but the 49th in New York state. The other two are planned for Brooksville and St. Johns, which are both in Florida.

"Families in Florida and New York love the value of BJ’s membership, and we’re thrilled to bring unexpected savings to more communities as we expand our footprint," said Bill Werner, executive vice president, Strategy and Development, BJ’s Wholesale Club. "Our real estate pipeline is the strongest it’s been in more than 20 years, and we look forward to helping more families save up to 25 percent off grocery story prices every day."

Exact details surrounding the opening were unknown at the time.