Bird Flu detected in 3 NYC cats who came in contact with 'Savage Cat Food'

article

The Brief The NYC Health Department is warning New Yorkers to not feed their pets food from the raw pet food company Savage Cat Food. According to officials, about three cats have been infected with Avian influenza (bird flu) in the past two months, all connected to Savage Cat Food and poultry packets. Health officials report that one cat fell ill this month after eating Savage Cat Food, showing fever, loss of appetite, and severe respiratory symptoms.



The NYC Health Department is warning New Yorkers to not feed their pets food from the raw pet food company Savage Cat Food.

What they're saying:

According to officials, about three cats have been infected with Avian influenza (bird flu) in the past two months, all connected to Savage Cat Food and poultry packets.

Two cats were confirmed and another became ill but was not tested for the virus.

Savage cat food

"We strongly encourage New Yorkers whose cats are experiencing illness after consuming Savage Cat Food products or other raw meat or dairy products to contact their veterinarian," said NYC Health Department Acting Commissioner, Dr. Michelle Morse. "

The lot number for the packets is 11152026.

What we know:

Health officials report that one cat fell ill this month after eating Savage Cat Food, showing fever, loss of appetite, and severe respiratory symptoms. Testing at Cornell Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory confirmed H5 bird flu, with testing by the USDA still pending.

The cat later died from the infection.

A second cat also died as a result of H5N1 after developing a fever and severe respiratory and liver disease. Additional testing suggests the cat was infected with an H5N1 strain related to that found in Savage Cat food, lot 11152026.

Officials say this cat did not consume the raw food product but was exposed to a sick cat, which is now the third cat reportedly ill.

The third cat developed a fever after eating Savage Cat Food but survived. However, H5 testing was not conducted and cannot be due to the time that has passed.

The Health Department has been communicating with cat owners and veterinary staff, as well as Savage Pet Food.

Can humans get bird flu?

Graz, AUSTRIA: A cat looks out of her cage at the animal shelter Arche Noah in Graz 06 March 2006. Austrian authorities claimed that 'two or three' cats in the southern Austrian province of Styria were infected by the H5N1 bird flu virus, consequentl Expand

According to the NYC Health Department, while cat H5N1 infections are rare, people who were in contact with the sick cats have been advised to monitor their health. Arrangements will be made for testing, treatment, or prophylaxis if indicated.

Signs of bird flu

Cats sick with bird flu might experience loss of appetite, lethargy and fever.

They could have reddened or inflamed eyes and discharge from the eyes and nose. They might have difficulty breathing or have tremors or seizures.

If your cat is sick, call your veterinary clinic and keep the cat away from anyone with a weakened immune system.

How does bird flu spread?

The bird flu can spread through an infected animal's bodily fluids, but there have also been reports of cats getting the virus from food.

In the past four months, three pet food brands have issued recalls, with two still in effect. Monarch Raw Pet Food remains under recall, and Wild Coast Raw recently recalled its products after a pet died from the virus. The company announced it would switch to fully cooked recipes to reduce the risk.

While dogs can get the virus, officials say cats are more likely to be affected.

Tips for pet owners

Avoid feeding pets raw food or raw milk

If you pet has eaten raw food and shows sign of sickness, call your vet immediately and isolate from other pets

Keep your cats indoors

If you are walking your dog, avoid dead or sick animals