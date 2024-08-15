Expand / Collapse search

Bin there, found that: 'Mystery Bins' unveils discounted gems to bargain hunters

Published  August 15, 2024 6:39pm EDT
'Mystery Bins' turns Amazon returns into bargains

Ever wonder what happens to some of the Amazon returns you make? Turns out, a place called Mystery Bins sells them at a discount. We sent our Richard Giacovas to go see what deals he could find.

NEW JERSEY - Ever wonder what happens to the items you return to Amazon or Target? 

Well, it turns out that many of those products find a new home and become deep discount deals at a place called "Mystery Bins," located inside the former JC Penny space at the Palisades Mall in West Nyack.

From scuffed-up crockpots to high-tech refrigerators, you can find just about anything inside the store—as long as it's in working order. Shoppers can spend hours sifting through bins contain everything from Christmas lights to inflatable bed rails, all priced at a steep discount. 

The store operates on a unique pricing model: items start at $15 on Saturdays, with prices dropping each day until they reach just $1 on Fridays before a new shipment arrives.

"We know the struggle and the economy right now, and how everyone is trying to provide for their family," said Ayad Ami, the owner of Mystery Bins. 

For those who can't afford retail prices, Mystery Bins offers people a chance to purchase essentials and even a few luxuries at unbeatable prices. The store's business model is also a win for big-box retailers, who may find it more cost-effective to sell returns to places like Mystery Bins rather than restock them.

So, if you need a $130 set of binoculars, a new vacuum, a set of Taylor Swift tattoos, or just hunting for a bargain, you may have found a new place to go. 