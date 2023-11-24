'Billy Joel: My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey' exhibit opens on Long Island

A new exhibit celebrating the one and only piano man, Billy Joel opened Friday on Long Island.

The exhibit is titled "Billy Joel: My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey," and is located at the Stony Brook museum at 97 Main Street.

The exhibit promises a captivating journey through over five decades of Billy Joel's illustrious career, featuring a wealth of his most treasured possessions.

On display will be rare memorabilia, exclusive behind-the-scenes videos, a plethora of awards, unique audio and video recordings, vintage instruments, and historic photos—many of which have been generously contributed by Billy Joel himself, some of which have never before been seen by the public.

"Billy has been very cordial and involved in the planning, and it is appropriate the exhibit is on Long Island, where he has long been identified, written so many songs and lived most of his life," Ernie Canadeo, Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Chairman said.

It is a fitting tribute to Long Island’s most successful entertainer and is guaranteed to thrill his legions of fans," Ernie Canadeo, Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Chairman said.

This exhibit is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Billy Joel’s life-spanning career from his roots in Hicksville/Levittown through his albums, tours, inspirations, and personal experiences.

"It has been a thrill and an honor to work with Billy in creating this extraordinary testament to his life and music," Kevin O’Callaghan, LIMEHOF Creative Director said.

"It is one of the highlights of my long career, and I’m sure visitors will be thrilled with the result." — Kevin O'Callaghan

"Billy Joel, The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, and Catholic Health all share a common love of Long Island; its spirit, its heritage, and its unique character." Joe Carofano, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer of Catholic Health said. "Our roots are intertwined; bringing us together to celebrate the joy of life that Long Island inspires in all of us,"

