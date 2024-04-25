There's no place like Glinda the Good Witch's home – for $21.75M

article

Just follow the Yellow Brick Road – or Benedict Canyon Drive – to a legendary Beverly Hills home now on the market for $21.75 million.

The home, known as Casa Estrella, once belonged to actress Billie Burke, who starred as Glinda the Good Witch in 1939’s "The Wizard of Oz."

The six-bedroom, nine-bath transitional Spanish-style estate was built in 1928 and is located at 1121 Tower Road.

The estate is 10,000 square feet. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The house is at 1121 Tower Road. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The house is on the market for $21.75 million. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Casa Estrella highlights "old-world charm with luxury modern living" in its 10,000 square-foot space, according to its listing with Sotheby’s International Realty, including beamed ceilings, an iron-railed staircase and a wood-burning fireplace in the living room.

The home also includes a library, chef’s kitchen with quartzite Perla leather stone and Wolf appliances, a primary suite with separate dual bathrooms and closets with porcelain Cristallo Amber Lux, black fantasy leather quartzite and a steam shower, and a theater, gym, sauna, cold plunge, bar, and temperature-controlled wine cellar.

The chef’s kitchen has quartzite Perla leather stone and Wolf appliances. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The chef’s kitchen has quartzite Perla leather stone and Wolf appliances. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

A beamed ceiling accents the library/office. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

City views are visible from several rooms. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Outside, a large pool and spa, kitchen, fire pits with seating areas and a guesthouse sit on manicured grounds.

There is also a three-car garage and space to park up to 12 cars on the motor court.

The primary suite has two walk-in closets. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The home has nine bathrooms. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The house has six bedrooms. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

A gym is located on the ground floor. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The home has three floors. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The house has a home theater. (Adrian Van Aanz for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Burke, who died in 1970, was born in 1884 and toured with the circus before becoming an actress in movies like "Dinner at Eight," (1933), "Topper" (1937) and "Merrily We Live" (1938), for which she was nominated for an Oscar.

Her first role was in the 1916 silent film "Peggy."

