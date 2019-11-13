Bikers, ATV riders surround lone cop

The NYPD wants to find the bikers and ATV riders who are seen in video terrorizing and circling an officer at a Bronx gas station.

The officer stands his ground as he takes out a Taser and yells 'come get it.'

The NYPD released a video of the western movie-style standoff on Thursday.

On Sunday at about 4 p.m., the officer was attempting to safeguard an abandoned dirt bike at the gas station at 1360 Bruckner Boulevard when he was circled.

The dirt bike is seen in the nearly two-minute clip resting on the ground of the gas station in Hunts Point next to the cop's car.

Four uniformed officers are seen running towards the lone officer.

A man tries to get on the bike but runs off as the officer realizes what's happening and darts toward him.

The bikers eventually ride off.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the riders is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Earlier this year, videos went viral of officers being harassed by civilians by throwing water on them.