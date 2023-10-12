Expand / Collapse search

Bike riding suspect punched, choked, attempted to rape woman inside Brooklyn park: NYPD

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Brooklyn
FOX 5 NY
A photo of a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted rape in Brooklyn. 

NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a bike-riding suspect accused of attempting to rape a woman inside a park in Brooklyn last month.

Authorities say that on September 12, at around 4:15 p.m., the victim, a 52-year-old woman, was jogging inside Shirley Chisholm State Park when the male suspect, who was riding a black bicycle, approached her. 

Police say the suspect forced the victim to the ground, punching and choking her before threatening her with a knife.

The suspect then removed his pants and demanded the victim remove hers.

When a vehicle approached, the suspect stole the woman's Apple Watch before fleeing the park on the bicycle.

EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health.

The suspect is described as a man standing roughly 6'0" tall, and was last seen wearing a black face mask, light-colored sweatpants, multi-colored Crocs and carrying a JanSport backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the New York State Police at (212)-459-7800 or the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.