Expand / Collapse search

Stock market drops amid China property market fears

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Stock Market
FOX 5 NY
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands in lower Manhattan. article

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands in lower Manhattan. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Stocks were down nearly 500 points at the opening of the trading day with fears the drop would continue as China's property market worried investors.

The S&P 500 was down 1.3% in the early going. The benchmark index hasn’t had a decline of more than 1% since mid-August. 

Chinese real estate developer Evergrande's shares tumbled more than 15% Monday.  There were concerns the company would not be able to make a debt payment later this week. 

European markets were also down about 2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.32% as investors turned to lower-risk assets.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Futures were under pressure Monday morning ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming, two-day policy meeting. 

With the Associated Press