Stock market drops amid China property market fears

Stocks were down nearly 500 points at the opening of the trading day with fears the drop would continue as China's property market worried investors.

The S&P 500 was down 1.3% in the early going. The benchmark index hasn’t had a decline of more than 1% since mid-August.

Chinese real estate developer Evergrande's shares tumbled more than 15% Monday. There were concerns the company would not be able to make a debt payment later this week.

European markets were also down about 2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.32% as investors turned to lower-risk assets.

Futures were under pressure Monday morning ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming, two-day policy meeting.

