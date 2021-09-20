Stock market drops amid China property market fears
NEW YORK - Stocks were down nearly 500 points at the opening of the trading day with fears the drop would continue as China's property market worried investors.
The S&P 500 was down 1.3% in the early going. The benchmark index hasn’t had a decline of more than 1% since mid-August.
Chinese real estate developer Evergrande's shares tumbled more than 15% Monday. There were concerns the company would not be able to make a debt payment later this week.
European markets were also down about 2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.32% as investors turned to lower-risk assets.
Futures were under pressure Monday morning ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming, two-day policy meeting.
With the Associated Press