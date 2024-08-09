Big Lots closing 19 stores in NY, NJ, CT. Here's where
NEW YORK - Up to 315 Big Lots locations could be facing potential closure, a Securities & Exchange Commission filing from Friday indicated.
The company disclosed in the filing that it had upped the number of permitted store closings to a maximum of 315 as part of late July amendments to a credit agreement and term loan facility. That marked a 165-store increase from the 150 closings previously permitted.
Why is Big Lots closing stores?
"Big Lots continues to provide incredible value and remarkable discoveries for our customers as we execute a clear plan to build a stronger business. These efforts include taking decisive actions to operate efficiently and reviewing our store footprint on an ongoing basis to make sure we're best positioned to serve our customers and our business," a Big Lots spokesperson told FOX Business.
A sign is posted in front of a Big Lots retail store on August 28, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
"While the majority of our stores are profitable, we have made the difficult decision to close certain underperforming stores. We are confident that the steps we are taking will best position the company for the future as we return to our roots, focus on owning the bargain space, and deliver unmistakable value to our customers."
Big Lots had indicated earlier in the summer that this year had 35 to 40 closures and three openings expected. At the same time, it flagged "substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue" amid an inflation-related pullback in its shoppers’ spending, as previously reported by FOX Business.
Here are the Big Lots stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut that could be closing.
New York
- 2276 Delaware Ave., Buffalo
- 698 S Ogden St., Buffalo
- 4406 State Route 5 & 20, Ste 129, Canandaigua
- 260 Voice Rd., Carle Place
- 231 Centereach Mall, Centereach
- 2309 N Triphammer Rd., Ithaca
- 4645 Commercial Dr., New Hartford
- 316 Cornelia St., Plattsburgh
- 43 Burnett Blvd., Poughkeepsie
- 751 Upper Glen St., Ste 2, Queensbury
New Jersey
- 471 Green St., Woodbridge
Connecticut
- 1470 Pleasant Valley Rd., Manchester
- 56 Turnpike Sq., Milford
- 3105 Berlin Tpke., Newington
- 42 Town St., Ste 1200, Norwich
- 1931 E Main St., Torrington
- 650 Wolcott St., Waterbury
- 40 Boston Post Rd., Waterford
- 560 Windsor Ave., Windsor