Big Lots closing hundreds of stores nationwide | See NY, NJ, CT Locations

Big Lots, the retailer known for its furniture deals and household essentials, is closing 300 stores in the U.S. including dozens in the Tri-State Area, according to the company's website.

The discount retailer is reportedly closing these locations due to ongoing financial troubles and warns that it could go out of business entirely.

MUNCY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - 2024/08/10: An exterior view of a Big Lots discount store. Big Lots announced that it plans to close up to 315 stores. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Many stores have already listed closing sales of up to 20% on household goods.

Here's a list of locations that are set to close following the cut back.

New York

There are 64 Big Lots locations in New York and 10 are set to close based on the company's website.

Big Lots - Buffalo: Linden Corners Big Lots - Buffalo: Sloan Big Lots - Canandaigua Big Lots - Carle Place Big Lots - Centereach Big Lots - Ithaca Big Lots - New Hartford Big Lots - Plattsburgh Big Lots - Poughkeepsie Big Lots - Queensbury

New Jersey

Big Lots has 27 locations in New Jersey and one store is set to close based on the company's website.

Big Lots - Woodbridge

Connecticut

There are 16 Big Lots in Connecticut and more than half of them are set to close based on the company's website.