Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin joining cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Fans of the hit Netflix docuseries will quickly recognize one of the cast members joining ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." It's none other than Carole Baskin.

The CEO of Big Cat Rescue was pushed into the public eye once Netflix users quickly consumed the docuseries, "Tiger King" earlier this year. On Tuesday morning, it was announced that she will be joining the show, which premiers Sept. 14.

In March, "Tiger King" was released on Netflix, spawning off memes and questions, including, "Who killed Don Lewis?"

Lewis, Baskin's previous husband, has now been missing for over 20 years.

The series also focused on the feud between Baskin and Joe Exotic, who accuses her of murdering Lewis.

The popularity of the show sparked a renewed interest in the cold case, and also led to more tips coming into the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Chad Chronister later announced he will provide resources to solving the disappearance.

At the time, Chronister said he believes Lewis was likely killed. Lewis' family has offered a $100,000 reward for answers.

Billboards have popped up around town with one question: Who killed Don Lewis?

"We really need someone to come forward," said Jack Smith, the family's spokesperson. "There is a lot of people who have information who are afraid to come forward…they are worried that if they come forward they will be charged for a crime."

In the show, and in the past, Baskin openly criticized Joe's treatment of animals. In January, Joseph was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for the 2017 murder-for-hire plot against her -- as well as animal abuses.

His husband, Dillon Passage, recently said his legal team will request pardon from President Donald Trump.