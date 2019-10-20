Biden, Sanders make campaign stops in NYC

Both former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders hit the campaign trail in New York City this weekend.

Biden addressed over 2,000 teachers on Teacher Union Day at the Hilton Hotel Ballroom, making his case for education and pledging billions to narrow the educational gap and raise teachers’ salaries.

Biden is hoping to win the support of the powerful United Federation of Teachers Union.

Meanwhile, Sanders drew a crowd of over 25,000 to a rousing rally in Queens on Saturday where he was endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.