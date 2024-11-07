President Biden addresses nation after Trump's win

President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Thursday morning from the White House following Donald Trump’s decisive win in the U.S. presidential election.

Biden spoke a day after Trump was projected to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris in the race. Trump, the former Republican president and now president-elect, will bookend Biden's sole term in office.

On Wednesday, Biden spoke to Trump and expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition, while emphasizing the importance of working to bring the country together, according to the White House.

Biden also called Harris to salute her for her campaign. Biden stepped out of the race in late July, clearing the way for Harris to then run as the party’s nominee in a modified campaign.

On Wednesday, he noted the "extraordinary circumstances" of Harris’ campaign in a statement.

"As I’ve said before, selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became the nominee for president in 2020. It was the best decision I made." — President Joe Biden

"Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans," Biden said.

"As I’ve said before, selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became the nominee for president in 2020. It was the best decision I made," he continued. "Her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story."

Biden's chief of staff later Wednesday nudged the Trump team to sign the required federal agreements necessary to begin an orderly presidential transition, a White House official said.

A source with knowledge of the Trump campaign said transition talks to take over power on Jan. 20, 2025, had not begun in earnest. Instead, the president-elect was busy taking calls from leaders, domestic and international, donors and key supporters.

Transition discussions are expected to ramp up later in the week, as attention turns to naming an inaugural committee and a formal transition team.

Trump and Harris also spoke on a call where the president-elect "acknowledged Vice President Harris for her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country," according to Trump spokesman Steven Cheung.