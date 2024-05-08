Bicyclist hit by school bus in Brooklyn, critically injured him: police

A bicyclist is in critical condition after getting hit by a school bus in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The 69-year-old cyclist was riding his bike around 1:30 p.m. on 21st Avenue near 83rd in Bensonhurst when he hit an open door of a parked car, according to authorities.

He was then ejected from his bike and hit by a school bus.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital and injured his left shoulder and right hand.

The 52-year-old bus driver remained on the scene. Police said that there were no children on board.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.