Betty White Challenge: LI animal shelter sees influx of donations

Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center in Huntington is honoring the life and legacy of Betty White along with the rest of the world on what would've been her 100th birthday.

"Today especially, the phones are ringing off the hook," Little Shelter's Kathy Riccobon said. "It's great to see how much of an impact she's made on people."

The beloved actress's death on Dec. 31, 2021, started a social media movement dubbed the Betty White Challenge to encourage people to donate $5 to animal shelters in her name through her birthday, which is Jan. 17.

"We're grateful that she's helping animals even now," Little Shelter's Mike Sarrosick said.

Little Shelter has received well over $11,000 from people who donated in White's honor. The money will go directly toward the care of animals like Goose, a 2-year-old Pekingese mix who was recently rescued after a spinal cord injury.

Kelly Smith said donations helped save her dog Gravy's life. The 7-year-old mini schnauzer came from a city shelter with a fractured front leg.

"We wouldn't be able to save the lives that we do without our donations," Smith said.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

White was involved in many nonprofit organizations dedicated to giving animals a voice.

"For people to take action across the country — to donate, volunteer, adopt an animal — is so important," said Kitty Block, the president and CEO of The Humane Society of the United States.

Advertisement

Adoption fees at Little Shelter start at $125 for cats and $175 for dogs. Fees will be waived for senior animals over 7 years through the end of the week in honor of Betty White.