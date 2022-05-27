Bethpage Air Show returns to Jones Beach with Blue Angels and Golden Knights

A Memorial Day tradition on Long Island is back as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Army Golden Knights are expected to perform over Jones Beach.

After canceling the practice run on Friday due to the weather, organizers are optimistic for this weekend. The show is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will be the first show since 2018 due to COVID.

The airshow has been a staple of the Memorial Day weekend for 18 years. Taking flight will be the Cadillac of the fleet, the C-130 J Super Hercules by Lockheed Martin which is also used in combat.

If you plan on attending the show, organizers advise to first check the show's website and social media pages or download the official app by texting ‘AirShow2022’ to 797979.