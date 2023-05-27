Bethpage Air Show 2023 draws massive crowds of beachgoers to Jones Beach

article

The 19th annual Bethpage Air Show, at Jones Beach, is underway. The show brings hundreds of thousands of people from all over the country.

The Bethpage Air Show is a two-day event that runs the Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day.

The headliner, this year, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

"We were projecting 250,000 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Now we will be above that, " said New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Regional Director and Air Show Director, George Gorman.

"I love the air show, it’s amazing," said David Kitograd.

Kitograd is one of many beachgoers that look forward to the aerial show every year.

"It is truly a tremendous honor to be here," said Marine Corp. Major Zachary Ybarra.

The event is about honoring those who serve, and of course those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice as we approach Memorial Day.

For more information visit www.bethpageairshow.com.