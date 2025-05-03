NYC spots for summer cocktails with a view

The Brief Explore the best NYC spots for summer cocktails, from chic rooftop bars to cozy wine bars. Enjoy creative drinks like mezcal cocktails, espresso martini twists, and zero-proof options. Each venue offers a unique vibe, perfect for unwinding after work or enjoying a weekend hangout.



Whether you're after an elegant wine pairing or a fun, vibrant rooftop vibe, each of these NYC venues provides the perfect backdrop for a refreshing summer cocktail.

1. The Ox Wine Bar – Williamsburg

If you're looking for a laid-back yet refined experience, The Ox Wine Bar offers exquisite food and wine pairings. Enjoy a sophisticated cocktail list with a focus on mezcal and seasonal flavors.

Make reservations here.

2. Starchild – Rooftop Views

Start the summer season with stunning panoramic views of Manhattan and the Hudson. Enjoy a mix of bites and drinks at Starchild, perfect for sipping as the sun sets over the skyline.

Make reservations here.

3. GITANO NYC – Seaport’s Bohemian Oasis

A waterfront haven with a Mexican, Mediterranean, and Asian-inspired menu, GITANO NYC is the place for mezcal cocktails and vibrant botanical infusions. Don’t miss their non-alcoholic Ginger Mint!

Make reservations here.

4. Desert 5 Spot – Williamsburg’s Country Bar

Credit: Richard Stow

Kick back at this lively country bar with unique seasonal cocktails like the Don’t Rock the Jukebox spritz and the ever-popular Jolene margarita, made with watermelon, strawberry, and lime.

Make reservations here.

5. The Mark Bar – Upper East Side Elegance

Courtesy of The Mark Hotel

Enjoy a sophisticated cocktail in a chic setting at The Mark Bar. Known for its refreshing cocktails like the Cucumber Mint Martini, it's perfect for after-work unwinding or a late-night sip.

Make reservations here.

6. Le Bain & The Rooftop at The Standard, High Line

For a true NYC experience, head to Le Bain at The Standard, offering rooftop drinks with unbeatable views and an iconic West Side sunset. Their lively atmosphere makes it the ultimate summer hangout.

Make reservations here.

7. So & So’s – Hell’s Kitchen Vibes

So & So's redefines the dinner and drinks experience with a menu blending creative cocktails and nostalgic dishes. Try the Bodega Cat, a tequila-coconut twist on the classic espresso martini.

Make reservations here.

8. The Terrace & Outdoor Gardens – Times Square EDITION

Located in the heart of the city, The Terrace at The Times Square EDITION offers an al fresco oasis, perfect for sipping their signature Mini Martinis while enjoying the vibrant city energy.

Make reservations here.

9. Le Coin – Meatpacking District

Le Coin offers the ultimate French culinary experience paired with an innovative happy hour menu, featuring unique cocktails like the Le Coin Spritz. Perfect for people-watching and casual sipping.

Make reservations here.