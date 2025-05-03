NYC spots for summer cocktails with a view
NEW YORK - Whether you're after an elegant wine pairing or a fun, vibrant rooftop vibe, each of these NYC venues provides the perfect backdrop for a refreshing summer cocktail.
1. The Ox Wine Bar – Williamsburg
If you're looking for a laid-back yet refined experience, The Ox Wine Bar offers exquisite food and wine pairings. Enjoy a sophisticated cocktail list with a focus on mezcal and seasonal flavors.
2. Starchild – Rooftop Views
Start the summer season with stunning panoramic views of Manhattan and the Hudson. Enjoy a mix of bites and drinks at Starchild, perfect for sipping as the sun sets over the skyline.
3. GITANO NYC – Seaport’s Bohemian Oasis
A waterfront haven with a Mexican, Mediterranean, and Asian-inspired menu, GITANO NYC is the place for mezcal cocktails and vibrant botanical infusions. Don’t miss their non-alcoholic Ginger Mint!
4. Desert 5 Spot – Williamsburg’s Country Bar
Credit: Richard Stow
Kick back at this lively country bar with unique seasonal cocktails like the Don’t Rock the Jukebox spritz and the ever-popular Jolene margarita, made with watermelon, strawberry, and lime.
5. The Mark Bar – Upper East Side Elegance
Courtesy of The Mark Hotel
Enjoy a sophisticated cocktail in a chic setting at The Mark Bar. Known for its refreshing cocktails like the Cucumber Mint Martini, it's perfect for after-work unwinding or a late-night sip.
6. Le Bain & The Rooftop at The Standard, High Line
For a true NYC experience, head to Le Bain at The Standard, offering rooftop drinks with unbeatable views and an iconic West Side sunset. Their lively atmosphere makes it the ultimate summer hangout.
7. So & So’s – Hell’s Kitchen Vibes
So & So's redefines the dinner and drinks experience with a menu blending creative cocktails and nostalgic dishes. Try the Bodega Cat, a tequila-coconut twist on the classic espresso martini.
8. The Terrace & Outdoor Gardens – Times Square EDITION
Located in the heart of the city, The Terrace at The Times Square EDITION offers an al fresco oasis, perfect for sipping their signature Mini Martinis while enjoying the vibrant city energy.
9. Le Coin – Meatpacking District
Le Coin offers the ultimate French culinary experience paired with an innovative happy hour menu, featuring unique cocktails like the Le Coin Spritz. Perfect for people-watching and casual sipping.