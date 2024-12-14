List of NYC Christmas and holiday markets, pop-ups

article

Looking for festive markets and holiday activities in New York City?

Here’s a guide to some of the best seasonal events, with locations, dates, and times.

1. Bryant Park Holiday Shops

Where: Bryant Park, between 40th and 42nd Streets & Fifth and Sixth Avenues, NYC

When: Monday–Friday: 11:00 AM–8:00 PM; Saturday & Sunday: 10:00 AM–8:00 PM

Details: A European-inspired open-air market featuring artisan crafts, provisions, and unique gifts in custom-designed kiosks. More Info

2. HERO’s Winter Wonder

Where: Rockefeller Center, Beneath 45 Rockefeller Plaza, NYC

When: Dec. -Jan. 20

Details: Multi-sensory exhibition with hot cocoa, cocktails, and holiday-themed events. More Info

3. Tingle Bells: An ASMR Inspired Holiday Special

Where : ARTECHOUSE NYC, 439 W 15th St, New York, NY

When : Nov. 19–Jan. 5

Details: Immerse yourself in an ASMR-inspired holiday retreat blending nostalgic warmth with cutting-edge digital art. Includes elements of Spectacular Factory: The Holiday Multiverse. Don't miss Holiday Happy Hour (3 PM–6 PM, Monday–Thursday) with seasonal cocktails and discounts through December 19. More Info

4. New Rochelle Holiday Market

Where: New Rochelle Train Station, New Rochelle, NY

When: Dec. 1–22

Details: 45+ vendors, ice skating, food trucks, and performances. Free ice rink! More Info

5. Jonathan Adler Holiday Pop-Up Shop at W New York - Times Square

Where: W New York - Times Square, 1567 Broadway, New York, NY

When: November 25, 2024–January 6, 2025

Details: Explore a curated collection of Jonathan Adler's homeware, ornaments, and statement ceramics in a bold, experiential space perfect for holiday shopping. More Info

6. Union Square Holiday Market

Where: University Pl & E 14th St, New York, NY

When: Nov. 16–Dec. 24

Details: 100+ booths with unique gifts, food, and local deals.

8. Santa Land at Atlantic Terminal

Where: Atlantic Terminal Mall, Lower Level near DSW

When: Throughout December, 11:00 AM–7:00 PM

Details: Experience the magic of Santa Land with photo opportunities, themed nights, and surprises for all ages. Immerse yourself in the festive world of Santa and his elves as they spread holiday cheer. More Info

11. Kiehl’s Holiday Pop-Up

Where: Moynihan Train Hall, 350 West 33rd St, New York, NY

When: Nov. 1–Dec. 26, 10:00 AM–7:00 PM

Details: Discover Kiehl's limited-edition holiday gift sets and skincare must-haves in this festive pop-up shop by the iconic NYC brand. Perfect for holiday shopping on the go! More Info

12. Holiday Under the Stars at Columbus Circle

Where: The Shops at Columbus Circle, 10 Columbus Circle, New York, NY

When: Nov. 18–Jan. 5 , Daily Star Shows: 5:00 PM–11:55 PM

Details: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Shops at Columbus Circle with dazzling new holiday décor, twinkling lights, festive programming, and special shopping and dining offers. Don't miss the choreographed star light shows every 30 minutes! More Info

13. Times Square New Year’s Eve Wishing Wall

Where: Times Square Plazas, New York, NY

When: Throughout December

Details: Share your hopes and dreams for the New Year! Wishes will be added to the confetti released over Times Square at midnight on New Year's Eve. Submit your wish in person or via social media using #ConfettiWish. More Info

14. Lincoln Square's Magical Lights