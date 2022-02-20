Bernie Madoff's sister, her husband dead after suspected murder-suicide: report

article

The sister of the late fraudster and financier Bernie Madoff and her husband are dead after a suspected murder-suicide, according to a report.

The bodies of Sondra Wiener, 86, and her husband Marvin, 89, were found in their home in Valencia Lakes.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that they were investigating after an elderly man and woman were found inside their home, both dead of a gunshot wound.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Boca News Now reported that an internal email sent to homeowners who lived near the pair confirmed their death.

"Let me start off by stating that as many of you have heard, we had a tragic situation on Barca Boulevard regarding the passing of Sondra and Marvin Weiner," the email read. "Our thoughts and condolences go out to their family. There is currently an investigation pending. All I can say is at this time there is no security or safety threat to anyone in the community."

Bernie Madoff pled guilty in 2009 to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, defrauding his clients out of $65B. He died in federal prison in 2021 at the age of 82, while serving a 150-year sentence.

Advertisement

Madoff's older son, Mark, committed suicide in 2008, while his younger son, Mark, died of cancer in 2014.