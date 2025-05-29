Bernard Kerik, former New York police commissioner and 9/11 figure, dies at 69

article

The Brief Bernard Kerik, the former NYPD commissioner and 9/11 hero, has died. Kerik was 69 years old. FBI Dir. Kash Patel announced on Thursday that Kerik died after a "private battle with illness."



Bernard Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner who was hailed as a hero after 9/11, has died at 69 years old.

Kerik’s death was announced by FBI Dir. Kash Patel on Thursday night.

"Rest easy, Commissioner. Your watch has ended, but your impact will never fade," Patel wrote.

What was Kerik’s cause of death?

Kerik died after a "private battle with illness," Patel wrote on Thursday but did not elaborate on what the illness was.

Who was Bernard Kerik?

Kerik was New York’s police commissioner during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Years later, he pleaded guilty to federal tax fraud and other charges.

He spent nearly three years in prison before transitioning to home confinement and eventually supervised release. In 2020, President Donald Trump pardoned Kerik for his past convictions.

His 35-year career has been recognized with more than 100 awards for meritorious and heroic service, including a presidential commendation for heroism by President Ronald Reagan and two Distinguished Service Awards from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Kerik later worked with Giuliani to investigate claims of election fraud after the 2020 election and was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots.