Video shows speeding car run red light before Brooklyn crash that killed 2

Two people were killed, and several others injured, after a car ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle in Brooklyn, causing both vehicles to hit several pedestrians, officials said.

It happened Monday around 12:50 p.m on Eighteenth Avenue, near 62nd Street, in the Bensonhurst section.

Shocking surveillance video shows a white Toyota Camry speeding through a red light before slamming into a black Honda SUV, narrowly missing two people walking down the street, officials said.

Surveillance video shows the deadly crash unfold.

According to officials, the Camry also hit a second vehicle, before finally coming to rest after slamming into a light pole.

Eyewitnesses claimed the driver was going as fast as 80 miles per hour before the crash.

"I heard the impact first. I turn around, and I see it was like an explosion," said witness Vito Cornigliaro.

Two victims – the 51-year-old driver of the SUV and a 60-year-old woman – were pronounced dead at the scene, while another person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Four other people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

"Well, it's a shame. It's a tragedy. It's heartbreaking," said witness George Firrantello.

The identities of the victims are pending proper family notifications.

The white Toyota Camry involved in the crash.

The driver, identified as Vitaliy Konoplyov, 49, remained on scene and was taken into custody. He's being charged with manslaughter, as well as aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Moments before the deadly crash, Konoplyov was also allegedly seen on surveillance video from a different angle flying through another red light, nearly colliding with a plumbing truck just blocks away.

Konoplyov seen on surveillance video moments before the deadly crash flying through another red light, nearly colliding with a plumbing truck just blocks away.

A third vehicle involved in the crash, a 2021 Chevy Equinox, sustained minor damage. The occupants were also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.