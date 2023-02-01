Long Island teen riding bike dies after being hit by car

article

A 16-year-old Syossett teen has died two weeks after being hit by a car.

The Nassau County Police Department says Benjamin Daggett was riding his bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. He was hit by a 2017 Nissan being driveN by a 54-year-old man who was heading southbound and turning east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road.

A Syosset Fire Department Ambulance rushed Daggett to a hospital in critical condition with severe head trauma.

Daggett died on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

The driver remained at the scene. Police did not say if any charges were being filed in the case.