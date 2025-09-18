Teen arrested at Benjamin Cardozo High School after posting threat on Instagram

article

A 16-year-old boy was arrested at Benjamin Cardozo High School in Bayside, Queens, on Thursday after allegedly posting on social media that he intended to "shoot the school up," officials said.

"This afternoon we are breathing a [sigh] of relief because Cardozo High School students and their entire staff are all safe," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "Although it was a horrific sign of the times, it was a perfect example of the system working properly."

What we know:

According to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the FBI first became aware of the threat around 11:33 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say the student posted a photo at 10:17 a.m. with schoolwork on a desk and the caption: "Ts Gmt outta shoot the school up." Authorities believe "Ts Gmt" stood for "this s--t gets me tight."

The FBI quickly identified the Instagram account holder, providing the NYPD with the teen’s name, date of birth, location based on geotagging, and a phone number linked to the account. The geotag placed the student at Cardozo High School at 57-00 223rd Street.

Police responded at 11:45 a.m., identified the student, and brought him to an empty conference room inside the school. Officers then dialed the number associated with the Instagram account, which caused a phone on the student to ring, further confirming his identity.

A parent was notified and consented to a search of the teen and his belongings. Inside the student’s backpack, officers recovered a loaded black semi-automatic handgun: a 9mm Taurus GX4 with 13 rounds in the magazine. They also found three cellphones, including one issued by the school.

Student taken into custody

The 10th grader, who has no prior criminal history, was taken into custody. His name has not been released because he is a minor. Records show there have been no other gun-related offenses at the school in the past year.

Commissioner Tisch said she was affected by the incident both personally and professionally. "As a mother of two school-age boys I am shaken," she said, "but as a commissioner I am resolute."

The investigation remains ongoing.