Ben & Jerry’s is taking “Netflix and Chill” to a whole new level.

The ice cream maker is teaming up with the streaming service for a new, unique flavor.

Fittingly named “Nexflix and Chill’d,” it is made with a base of peanut butter ice cream, mixed with sweet and salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownie.

The ice cream maker has even created a list of shows its “Flavor Gurus” would pair with the new taste.