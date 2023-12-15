Beloved NYC comedian Kenny DeForest killed in e-bike accident

article

New York City-based comedian Kenny DeForest has died after an e-bike accident in New York City.

DeForest, 37, was reportedly on a Citi Bike near the intersection of Rogers Avenue and Sterling Place in Brooklyn, when he crashed and hit the ground, striking his head.

The crash had initially been reported as a hit-and-run, but according to The Guardian, a friend of DeForest's said that he had learned from an EMS report that it was an e-bike crash.

DeForest was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he "underwent neurological surgery to remove a piece of his skull and relieve pressure from a brain bleed."

DeForest died on December 13.

A GoFundMe started by DeForest's friend and fellow comedian Ryan Beck to help Deforest's family cover his medical bills has raised over $150,000.

DeForest had appeared on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers," CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and the HBO show "Crashing."