Belgium authorities carry out explosion of WWII bomb found on beach

Watch out where you step on the beach this summer because a leftover World War II mine could be lying around somewhere.

A World War II bomb was discovered on May 10 on a beach in Belgium, prompting crews to carry out a controlled explosion of the device.

Officials said the beach in Koksijde was closed to allow crews to detonate the explosive, believed to be a British aerial bomb that contained 30 kilograms of explosives, local reports said.

The device was found amid works already underway to rid the beach of projectiles and explosives from the war, according to Koksijde Mayor Marc Vanden Bussche.

