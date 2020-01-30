Behind-the-scenes at The Play that Goes Wrong

'The Play that Goes Wrong' is the perfect storm of Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python.

The satire of theater and acting includes slapstick comedy, and exactly what the title says, a play going terribly wrong.

The show started in a small pub in London, made its way over the pond to Broadway, and now you can see it at New World Stages in Hell’s Kitchen.

I got a backstage look at what goes into putting the show on every night, from the backstage crew, sound, and props.

To learn more about the show and to purchase tickets, click here.