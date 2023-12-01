'Beetlejuice 2' filming wrapped; release date set

article

Filming for the highly anticipated "Beetlejuice 2" has wrapped, legendary director Tim Burton announced on social media.

Burton, the man behind the iconic original "Beetlejuice" and other cult favorites, shared the news with a post on Instagram. In the photo, Burton appeared to be sitting in the Neitherworld waiting room made famous by the first "Beetlejuice" film.

"Just finished shooting Beetlejuice," Burton said. "Thank you to everyone involved."

Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Bettlejuice in the sequel, with Winona Ryder returning as Lydia Daetz. Catherine O’Hara, who played Delia Deetz in the original, will also return for "Beetlejuice 2."

"Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega joins the cast as the daughter of Lydia Daetz. Other new cast members include Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux.

The sequel’s outdoor scenes were filmed in East Corinth, Vermont, the same town that was transformed into the fictitious Winter River, Conn., for the first "Beetlejuice" movie.

Beetlejuice during The 74th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade - Parade Route at Sunset Blvd in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic)

Filming was plagued by thefts and catastrophic flooding that washed over the state.

MORE: 150-lb. statue, other items stolen from set of ‘Beetlejuice 2,’ Vermont police say

The town’s general store lost its gazebo and parking lot to a nearby river, reports say, and dozens of residents helped lay down sandbags to keep the rest of the store safe.

There were only two days left of filming when the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike shut down production.

MORE: With Hollywood strikes over, here's when you could see your favorite shows return

According to Deadline, Warner Bros., the studio behind "Beetlejuice 2," is holding firm for a Sept. 6, 2024 release date. The weekend after Labor Day has historically been a popular release date for horror movies, the outlet reports.

FOX’s Austin Williams and Megan Ziegler contributed to this report.