Bed bugs found in library books

A pair of libraries in northern California discovered books apparently infested with bed bugs this month.

Employees at two branches, Del Paso Heights and Cooledge, found the insects and immediately isolated the books, Fox40.com reported .

"We had an item come in that was in question in early July, and then, yes, this past week, we had some materials that were received and they were isolated and they were out for quarantine," said Karen Leland, the safety and security manager of the Sacramento Public Library.

An employee said libraries have had problems in the past with bed bugs infesting the padding found at the bottom of drop boxes. That padding is used to muffle the sound of books and materials being dropped inside. Libraries have since removed the padding.