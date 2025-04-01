Beatles biopic series announced: Here's who will play the fab four

The Brief A new Beatles biopic film series is coming to theaters. "The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event" debuts in theaters in April 2028. Sam Mendes will direct four films featuring each musician.



A new Beatles biopic film series is coming to theaters, and we now know the actors who will play the legendary musicians.

Beatles biopic cast

What we know:

The new film titled "The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event" will be directed by Sam Mendes.

The stories of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr will be told through four movies.

The cast for the new film features Paul Mescal playing McCartney, Joseph Quinn will portray Harrison, Barry Keoghan will star as Starr and Harris Dickinson is portraying Lennon, according to People.

Mendes shared the news about the films and cast during CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

What’s the release date for the films?

What we don't know:

Sony is producing the films and while they are scheduled for release in April 2028, Variety reported that it’s unknown if the movies will be released all at once or one film during that month.

Beatles music will be featured in the movie

Dig deeper:

The upcoming film will be the first to be given music rights to the Beatles’ massive catalog of hit songs like "Strawberry Fields," "Let It Be," and "I Am the Walrus."

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison signed off on the project through the band's Apple Corps. Ltd. Sony Music Publishing controls the rights to the majority of Beatles songs.