Starbucks 'Bearista' frenzy: Some leave empty-handed, others declare ‘the war is over’

The Starbucks "Bearista" craze has officially reached new heights — and prices.

What we know:

Fans are going to wild lengths to get their hands on the Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup and Starbucks Hello Kitty plush, both part of the chain’s 2025 holiday collection that launched on Nov. 6.

On TikTok, videos with millions of views show people calling stores nonstop, camping out overnight, and even showing up armed with pepper spray to secure the coveted bear-shaped glass tumbler.

Starbucks Glass Bearista Cold Cup.Credit : Joshua Trujillo/Starbucks

One customer says they camped out at 2 a.m. in Brooklyn

In one viral clip with nearly a million views, @megmac2301 said her family took turns calling multiple Brooklyn Starbucks locations to confirm the "Bearista" was in stock. They arrived at 2 a.m., hoping to score the viral cups and Hello Kitty plushes. But two hours later, just before the store opened, the barista told them they’d be buying all of the Bearista cups — and that were wasting their time.

Baristas pull pranks on desperate customers

Another video from @jlala74 shows a barista answering the phone and pretending to be an automated message, saying:"If you are calling about the glass teddy bear, we are sold out."

‘The war is over, I got the bear cup’

Meanwhile, some lucky fans are celebrating victory. On TikTok, users are proudly showing off their finds, with one declaring, "The war is over, I got the bear cup!" after finally snagging the coveted glass bear.

Bear cups sell for over $1K

The frenzy has now spilled over online.

A quick search of Starbucks Bear Cup eBay listings shows dozens of resales, with some cups going for more than 10 times the original Starbucks Bear Cup price of just under $44.

One listing currently has a Bearista glass cup priced at $1,250.

The Bearista cup, a glass bear wearing a green beanie stamped with the Starbucks logo — is one of the most sought-after holiday drops in years. Alongside it, the Starbucks Hello Kitty plush collaboration is also flying off shelves.

Red Cup Day giveaway

The 2025 holiday lineup also features returning seasonal drinks like the Caramel Brûlée Latte and Peppermint Mocha, plus the annual Red Cup Day giveaway, set for Nov. 13.

For fans still on the hunt, your best bet may be to check smaller or suburban Starbucks locations early in the morning, or brace yourself for steep prices on resale sites.

Roller Rabbit

What's next:

And there’s a bit of good news for those who missed out: Starbucks is partnering with fashion brand Roller Rabbit to bring their vibrant, patterned looks to the coffee cup world, according to People.

The limited-edition collection is set to be released on Dec. 2, with more details expected closer to launch.

The upcoming collaboration offers a small consolation for many Starbucks lovers left empty-handed after the Bearista holiday cups, which came with a green-and-white reusable straw to match the bear’s Starbucks-green beanie, sold out in record time, even prompting the Seattle-based chain to issue an apology.