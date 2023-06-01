Bear surprises man relaxing outside his home: Video

A young black bear scared a man as he relaxed outside his Asheville, North Carolina, home on Wednesday.

A security camera (watch it in the player above) on David Oppenheimer's home captured the bear cautiously approaching him while he was scrolling on his phone outside. Oppenheimer jumped in surprise when he noticed the bear nearly at his feet.

"Hi bear, we're going to be famous," Oppenheimer said while trying to keep the animal calm.

Oppenheimer then took out his phone and began recording as the bear inspected his coffee, to which he said, "Please don't drink my coffee."

The bear then wandered onto Oppenheimer's deck, before strolling away.

Oppenheimer told Storyful black bears frequent his neighborhood.