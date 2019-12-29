Bear gets itself stuck inside University of Tennessee baseball stadium
TENNESSEE - An intrepid bear ended up needing a little bit of help from wildlife experts after making its way through the University of Tennessee campus before getting stuck inside the school’s baseball stadium.
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to the scene early Sunday morning, tranquilizing and removing the bear with the help of University of Tennessee police officers.
When the animal came to, it made its way back into the woods.