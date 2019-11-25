Bear cub trapped in tree over tiger enclosure at Florida wildlife sanctuary

Officials at a wildlife refuge in Apopka, Florida are monitoring a bear cub that is in a tree over a tiger pin.

Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) officials are going to wait and see if the cub will come down from the tree on the property of the CARE Foundation at 4609 West Ponkan Road. The cub is not a "resident" of the refuge, but it found its way into the tree over the tiger enclosure, where the two tigers "Daenerys" and "Tyrion" are housed.

The founder and director of the refuge, Kristin Burford, said she noticed the cub on Saturday night. She is concerned that the cub could fall, breakthrough a protective fence and brings harm to the animal.

"They [FWC] think the bear is going to come down when it's hungry enough and thirsty enough," Burford said. "But fear plays a big part of it and the little guy is obviously afraid of the tigers. The tigers know it's up there, so it's kind of a waiting game at this point."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.