Bayshore parking garage collapse, emergency personnel on scene

A parking garage at Bayshore partially collapsed Thursday, Feb. 23.

It happened at the Silver Spring Parking Garage, which is set back from Port Washington Road and extends east toward the town center's interior roads. Officials with the town center said the second level collapsed into the first level. They are not aware of any injuries.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Parking garage collapse at Bayshore

FOX6 News at the scene found damage to an upper level, which seemingly collapsed to the ground level. Emergency personnel. North Shore Fire/Rescue personnel were keeping people back as they surveyed the damage.

"I heard something in the background..'boom, boom,' and I felt the walls shake," a witness, who said he reported the collapse, told FOX6 News. "I felt like I was in danger for my life."

It is unclear what specifically caused the collapse, but large amounts of snow remain piled on top of the collapsed portions of the structure.

Bayshore officials said people parked on the third level are unable to get their vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.