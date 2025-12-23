Woman killed in Bayonne apartment fire; 8 police officers hospitalized

article

The Brief A fire broke out in an apartment complex in Bayonne on Tuesday morning, Dec. 23. One woman pulled from the apartment where the fire started was killed. Eleven other people, including eight police officers, were all hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.



A fire broke out in a Bayonne apartment building on Tuesday, Dec. 23, killing one person and sending 11 others, including eight police officers, to the hospital.

Bayonne apartment fire

What we know:

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at an 11-story building on Avenue A in Bayonne. The fire started on the third floor, according to the Bayonne Fire Department.

Firefighters pulled a woman out of the apartment where the fire started. Paramedics took her to the hospital, where she later died.

Three residents of the apartment and eight police officers were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters got the fire under control in under an hour, and the rest of the building's residents were allowed to return to their apartments.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains unclear. The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, Bayonne Police Department and Bayonne Fire Department are all investigating.