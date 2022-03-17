Bayonne covers up Vladimir Putin's name on 9/11 memorial

A city in northern New Jersey is covering up part of its Sept. 11, 2001, memorial in protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The memorial in Bayonne was actually a "gift from the people of Russia," according to its dedication plaque, and includes Russian President Vladimir Putin's name — which is the part that is now obscured.

Putin attended the memorial's groundbreaking back in 2005.

Bayonne covered Putin's name indefinitely in two places — the monument itself and on the dedication plaque, according to Mayor Jimmy Davis.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, during a groundbreaking ceremony for a Sept. 11 memorial, Sept. 15, 2005, in Bayonne, New Jersey. (Maxim Marmur/AFP via Getty Images)

"I've had people say to me this monument is tarnished now because [of] Vladimir Putin, it's from the people of Russia," Davis told Fox 5 News. "This war wasn't started by the people of Russia. This war was started by one person. And that's Vladimir Putin. So we're removing his name."

The monument , officially called "To the Struggle Against World Terrorism," was created by Moscow-based sculptor Zurab Tsereteli, who apparently paid for it himself, according to an article in The New Yorker . Also called the Teardrop Memorial because of its design, the sculpture overlooks New York Harbor from a man-made peninsula.

Former President Bill Clinton spoke at the memorial's dedication in 2006.

