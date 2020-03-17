Bath and Body Works temporarily closes all stores, will continue to pay employees

article

Bath and Body Works is closing all of its stores nationwide due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company's CEO Andrew Meslo posted a message to customers on its website, saying they made the "extremely difficult decision" to close all of their North American stores to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, Bath and Body Works will continue to sell its products online. Meslo said they will pay their employees despite stores being closed.

"While our associates are home with their loved ones at this critical time, we'll support them with pay, as well as look for other ways we might ease their concerns and share our appreciation for all they've done," the post said.

The company says the closure will allow them to prioritize inventory on their website so customers can safely shop from home.

“We are working around the clock to deliver products to our distribution center to ensure we can fulfill your needs,” Meslo wrote.

