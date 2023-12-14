Barricaded man shot by police in Lower East Side building

article

Officers are currently investigating the scene where a suspect on the run, barricaded himself inside a Lower East Side apartment.

According to police, shots were fired.

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 5 NY the suspect was wanted by the NYPD for a separate non-fatal shooting.

When police responded, the suspect ran into the apartment and barricaded himself.

Police say the suspect fired at officers several times.

There is a heavy police presence on the scene.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital.

