Barricaded man shot by police in Lower East Side building
LOWER EAST SIDE - Officers are currently investigating the scene where a suspect on the run, barricaded himself inside a Lower East Side apartment.
According to police, shots were fired.
Law enforcement sources tell FOX 5 NY the suspect was wanted by the NYPD for a separate non-fatal shooting.
When police responded, the suspect ran into the apartment and barricaded himself.
Police say the suspect fired at officers several times.
There is a heavy police presence on the scene.
The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.