Barricaded man shot by police in Lower East Side building

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 3:52PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
LOWER EAST SIDE - Officers are currently investigating the scene where a suspect on the run, barricaded himself inside a Lower East Side apartment. 

According to police, shots were fired. 

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 5 NY the suspect was wanted by the NYPD for a separate non-fatal shooting. 

When police responded, the suspect ran into the apartment and barricaded himself. 

Police say the suspect fired at officers several times. 

There is a heavy police presence on the scene. 

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.