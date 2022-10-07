Barnard College to offer abortion pills to students

article

Barnard College, a private women's college in Manhattan, will offer students abortion pills beginning this fall.

The move is in response to the U.S Supreme Court's recent decision on Roe v. Wade.

"Barnard applies a reproductive justice and gender-affirming framework to all of its student health and well-being services, and particularly to reproductive healthcare. In the post-Roe context, we are bolstering these services," said Martina Catalozzi, the college's Chief Health Officer and Leslie Grinage, the college's Dean, in a statement.

Barnard is not the only college that will begin offering abortion pills to students. According to EdSource.org, the University of California and California State University will both begin offering abortion pills beginning in January 2023.

Since the U.S Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, at least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions, according to a recent analysis.