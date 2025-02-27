Barnard College latest: Pro-Palestinian sit-in continues after turning violent

The Brief Pro-Palestinian protesters wearing scarves and masks pushed their way into Barnard College’s Milbank Hall and assaulted a school employee Wednesday, according to the school. The school had warned that if the students were not gone by 9:30 p.m. officials could be forced to take "additional, necessary measures to protect our campus." An employee was sent to the hospital after being assaulted by the protesters, Robin Levine, Barnard’s vice president for strategic communications, said in a statement, without offering further details.



Pro-Palestinian protesters, wearing kaffiyeh scarves and masks, stormed Manhattan's Barnard College and ultimately injured a school employee on Wednesday, according to the college.

The employee was apparently sent to the hospital after being assaulted by the protesters, Robin Levine, Barnard’s vice president for strategic communications, said in a statement, without offering further details.

College officials said the demonstrators took over Milbank Hall on the before leaving "without further incident," Barnard President Laura Rosenbury said in a statement. More protests erupted outside of the Upper West Side building on Thursday.

"But let us be clear: their disregard for the safety of our community remains completely unacceptable," Rosenbury said.

The school warned that if the students were not gone by 9:30 p.m. officials would be forced to take "additional, necessary measures to protect our campus."

Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine said on X that protesters dispersed after successfully forcing school officials to the negotiating table.

The meeting was expected to take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

What they're saying:

The demonstrators demanded amnesty for all students disciplined for pro-Palestinian action; a meeting with Rosenbury and Dean Leslie Grinage; and reversal of the expulsion of two students, according to the group.

What are pro-Palestinian demonstrators asking for?

"WE WILL NOT STOP UNTIL OUR DEMANDS ARE MET. FREE PALESTINE," they posted on X Wednesday.

Robin Levin said that school leadership had offered to meet with the protesters, "just as we meet with all members of our community — on one simple condition: remove their masks," she said that they refused. "We have also offered mediation," she added.

Videos posted by the student group showed people wearing masks and kaffiyeh scarves chanting in a hallway. Some banged on drums, while others held megaphones.

Palestinian flags were hung on the walls and slogans like "Barnard funds genocide" and "Free Palestine" were scrawled.