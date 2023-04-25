'Bare Minimum Mondays': Social media trend tackles workplace burnout

If you're among the many workers who dread Mondays, you might have come across the concept of "Bare Minimum Mondays" on social media.

What is ‘Bare Minimum Mondays’?

The idea of the trend is to give yourself permission to start the workweek off slowly by doing only the bare minimum required.

While this trend has gained popularity thanks to TikTok creator Marisa Jo Mayes, career experts warn taking it too far could have negative consequences.

Marisa Jo Mayes (TikTok)

What are experts saying?

"It's never a good idea for your career development and long-term success to put in the bare minimum any day," said Gregory Giangrande, chief people officer and chief communications officer for Ellucian.

"If you're feeling this every Sunday night and every Monday, you're going to put in the bare minimum. It is a sign that you should be taking some action because it's a symptom of a bigger problem and so if you're feeling like this consistently, it means you should find another job," Giangrande said.

Experts advise anyone who dreads going to work on Mondays to examine what is causing their angst.