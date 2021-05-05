Barclays Center usher is breast cancer survivor, amputee and inspiration

She lights up Barclays Center not on the court but in the stands as an usher. Seeing Sharon Spencer smile with fans, you'd never know she's a single mom and breast cancer survivor.

"Just when I thought life couldn’t get any worse," said Spencer. "I was in a terrible accident. The drunk driver hit a car that I was standing in front of and my leg was amputated."

After enduring 22 surgeries and endless pain, Sharon says if she could turn back time and prevent it all, she wouldn't.

"To tell you the truth. It gave me purpose because I then began to realize that I like to help people that are going through the same thing," said Spencer.

Now she's using her hardships to inspire others through spoken word and poetry.

As a 14-year breast cancer survivor, Spencer felt the sympathy cards that she received during her traumatic experiences didn’t truly speak to her, or highlight her emotional experience. So she’s taken it upon herself, in the process of developing Resilient Cards.

In addition, Sharon is also planning to organize a fashion show for young girls that are amputees.