Barbie weekend: Pink places to go in NYC

Tis' the season for all things pink.

Thanks to Barbie, pink has taken over the world. However, like most trends, no one does it quite like New York City.

Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie" movie opened in theaters Friday, and it's all anyone seems to be talking about.

Pink themed stores, pink merchandise, pink clothes, pink pink pink.

The pink wave has officially taken over so surfs up!

Here are some places to celebrate the pinkest weekend ever:

Magic Hour Rooftop

Pink is the color of the season and for Magic Hour Rooftop at the Moxy, pink is the color for every season.

Magic Hour is known for having a decked out pink rooftop and this summer it's even pinker.

It features a pink floral staircase, pink lifeguard chairs, pink beach balls and of course the famous pink bunny.

Dress up or down, but be sure to wear pink (or not) and check them out before the summers over.

They have locations in Chelsea and the East Village.

For more information visit moxy-hotels.marriott.com.

M Tea

Try out this bubble tea café in Flushing, Queens.

M Tea might just be the pinkest spot on this list--pink walls, pink seating, pink lighting, even a pink hot air balloon.

The best part is that they have tons of flavors of bubble tea to choose from.

Be sure to try out the cheese foam tea topped with milk and cream.

For more information visit www.mteanyc.com.

Pietro Nolita

This Italian restaurant was inspired by the the pastel colors of the Italian Riviera, hence the name.

The owners take the meaning and symbolism of the color pink seriously and to them pink means love and care "and have nothing to do with gender stereotypes, but rather belong to every human being".

Best of all, if you forget to wear pink, they sell tons of pink merchandise.

They've got socks, mugs, tees and jackets--all pink themed.

For more information visit www.pietronolita.com.

Tiny's and the Bar Upstairs

This cozy spot in Tribeca is located in a pink, three-story townhouse, built in 1810.

If you don't go for the pretty pink accents, go for the Italian-French cuisine.

This restaurant is perfect for date night or girls night and of course pink-themed selfies.

For more information visit www.tinysnyc.com.