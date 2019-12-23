Barbershop worker shot over kid's haircut

article

Deputies are looking for a man who shot an employee of a barbershop in the Houston suburb of Katy during an argument, the Harris County Sheriff's office said in a tweet Saturday. Witnesses said the argument was over a haircut given to the man's son.

The alleged shooter left the barbershop in a grey, four-door sedan, according to the sheriff's office. The only description given by police was that the suspect was a black man.

The employee was shot three times and was in stable condition at an area hospital.

Police did not release any other details.